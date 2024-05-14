Jo Malone London Announce Tom Hardy as Ambassador

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The line, Orebella, launches on May 2 with a selection of three perfumes.
The new scent, Zouzou, is the fashion house’s first new perfume since 2022.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
From medspas to telemedicine, weight loss drugs are becoming adopted for mainstream cosmetic use.
Mature consumers have long been ignored by the beauty industry. Now a small but growing number of emerging brands are responding to the needs of those over the age of 45 in a bid to cash in on their $15 trillion spending power.
Guerlain really wants to win this game.
The battle for exclusive international beauty launches is intensifying as Nykaa, Tira and more set their eyes on expansion.