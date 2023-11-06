Thousands of Black Women Claim Hair Relaxers Gave Them Cancer

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The L’Oréal-owned textured haircare brand, which turns 30 next year, is undergoing a brand turnaround, betting European expansion and a diffusion line catered to Gen-Z will help boost sales in the face of growing competition.
Monique Rodriguez is one of a small number of Black women to secure a seven-figure investment for her business. The next challenge: scale while staying Black-owned.
A new wave of start-ups shaking up the textured hair care space are catching the attention of major retailers and investors, grabbing more shelf space and venture capital.
The shuttering of nail salons during the pandemic birthed a new sector of digitally-native brands selling at-home manicure kits. Three years later, category leaders are more than doubling sales as economic challenges permanently alter consumers’ nail care habits.
Usage is creeping back up, but many of the biggest beauty and fashion brands and influencers are still taking a wait-and-see approach to the platform.
Alibaba’s shopping holiday has lost some of its oomph, but remains a potent force for many brands. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
The online retailer dropped its first collection of physical garments based on designs from the winners of AI Fashion Week.