11 Honoré Acquired by Dia & Co.

The luxury e-commerce platform was acquired by fellow plus-size brand for an undisclosed sum, the companies said Wednesday.

Dia & Co., which operates as a plus-size subscription box service as well as an e-commerce site, will keep 11 Honoré as its own standalone site until the companies are fully integrated in the coming months. It will start selling the 11 Honoré private label immediately.

11 Honoré was founded in 2017 by co-founders Patrick Herning and Kathryn Retzer. The site was meant to fill a void in plus size, as most luxury and contemporary labels don’t makes sizes larger than a 14. 11 Honoré launched with plus-size clothes from Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell and Michael Kors and has since picked up labels like Rachel Comey, Vince, Ganni, Mara Hoffman and Carolina Herrera, in sizes 10 to 32.

The site was backed by popular San Francisco VC firms Forerunner Ventures and Greycroft, as well as Nordstrom.

