Retail

Amazon Launches in Sweden Amid Online Shopping Wave

The move follows after the e-commerce giant reported record profits last week and projected third-quarter revenue of up to $93 billion.
Amazon website | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

SEATTLE, United States — The world's largest online retailer Amazon.com Inc. has announced it will launch in Sweden via the website Amazon.se.

“The next step is to introduce a complete retail offering in Sweden, and that is what we plan to do now,” said Amazon’s Alex Ootes in a statement.

The move into the Nordic region’s biggest economy comes at a time when the US retail giant is benefiting from an influx of consumers trying to avoid physical stores during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the company reported record profits and projected third-quarter revenue of up to $93 billion.

“By focusing on the things we think customers will attach the greatest importance to — low prices, large supply and fast deliveries — in the long run we will be able to win the trust of Swedish customers,” Ootes said.

By Anton Wilen 

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

