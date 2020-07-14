Amazon Tests Primary Healthcare Programme for Employees

SEATTLE, United States — Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it launched a pilot healthcare programme for its employees and their families to provide primary services such as vaccination and physical therapy.

The move comes at a time when the world's largest online retailer has been facing intense scrutiny from US lawmakers and unions over its limited measures to protect staff from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the programme, a partnership with national medical group Crossover Health, 20 health centres would be built over the next few months across five cities near the e-commerce giant's fulfillment centres.

The first centre will be located in Las Colinas, Texas.

By Neha Malara; editor: Shinjini Ganguli.