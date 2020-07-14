default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Amazon Tests Primary Healthcare Programme for Employees

Under the programme, 20 medical centres would be built across five cities near the e-commerce giant's fulfillment centres.
Amazon warehouse worker | Source: Amazon Media Library
By
  • Reuters

SEATTLE, United States — Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it launched a pilot healthcare programme for its employees and their families to provide primary services such as vaccination and physical therapy.

The move comes at a time when the world's largest online retailer has been facing intense scrutiny from US lawmakers and unions over its limited measures to protect staff from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the programme, a partnership with national medical group Crossover Health, 20 health centres would be built over the next few months across five cities near the e-commerce giant's fulfillment centres.

The first centre will be located in Las Colinas, Texas.

By Neha Malara; editor: Shinjini Ganguli.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023