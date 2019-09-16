Can Roller Coasters and a Bunny Garden Lure Shoppers Back to the Mall?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
The convenience and visual impact of sets have made the category an enduring staple among consumers and retailers alike, but current market circumstances are giving them a boost.
Vacation destinations are gearing up for another huge year, including the return of Chinese travelers for the first time since the pandemic. But whether tourists will splurge on fashion like they did last year is less clear.
A year into chairing the world’s biggest fashion retailer, Marta Ortega is trying to shake up Zara owner Inditex’s fast-fashion image and draw in more aspirational shoppers.
Demand for leggings and sweats may have peaked, but the pandemic’s comfort-first aesthetic is hardly dead. It’s simply mutating into something else: a yet-to-be-named category that incorporates stretch and softness into a staggering number of fashion staples, from trousers to jumpsuits.