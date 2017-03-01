American Eagle Beats Fourth Quarter Profit Forecasts

PITTSBURGH, United States — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $54.6 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $212.4 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, American Eagle expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 17 cents.

American Eagle shares have climbed 4.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 4 percent in the last 12 months.