default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

American Eagle Beats Fourth Quarter Profit Forecasts

The teen clothing retailer results' exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
Hailee Steinfeld and Neels Visser in American Eagle's #WeAllCan campaign | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Associated Press

PITTSBURGH, United States — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $54.6 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $212.4 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, American Eagle expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 17 cents.

American Eagle shares have climbed 4.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 4 percent in the last 12 months.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023