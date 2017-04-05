default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Benetton Announces Leadership Changes as CEO Quits

The company has struggled from competition from fast-fashion brands like Zara and H&M, delisting from the stock exchange in 2012 and bringing in a new team of executives from outside the family.
A Bennetton store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Associated Press

MILAN, Italy — The Benetton fashion company says its CEO, Marco Airoldi, has resigned and that it has hired a new chief operating officer.

Airoldi took the post of CEO in 2014, launching a plan to refocus the brand on targeted markets and overseeing a redesign of the brand's stores. No successor was named.

The company on Wednesday also announced a new chief operating officer, Tommaso Bruso. Bruso started his career in Benetton, first in Italy and then in the US, and is currently CEO in North America for the Fedon, Furla and Diesel fashion brands.

The company famous for its colourful knitwear has struggled from competition from fast-fashion brands like

Zara

and H&M, delisting from the stock exchange in 2012 and bringing in a new team of executives from outside the family.

WF6AKN4F5RCK7OJGVWGZOCNOSQ

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023