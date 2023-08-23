Is Gap’s CEO ‘Kenough’ for Investors Seeking a Turnaround?

The Business of Fashion
Gap’s new CEO is regarded as the architect behind Barbie’s sensational comeback. Can he replicate the playbook to save a $15 billion fashion empire?
Mattel’s president and COO sees the summer’s hottest film opening a new chapter for the company, with implications for partners across retail and fashion.
Driven partly by nostalgia and partly by the trend for 1990s and Y2K styles, people are snatching up products from Gap's heyday. But those same shoppers aren’t necessarily buying what Gap has in stores now.
Amazon just closed most of its in-house clothing brands and Macy’s is rethinking its approach. But when done right, store lines can take on a life of their own.
Brands like Asics, Hoka and Salomon have by some measures elbowed out basketball shoes as the secondhand market’s hottest sneakers.
Shein, founded in China, is gaining a foothold in a nascent e-commerce market in the most industrialised country in Africa and is squaring up to US giants Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., who want to do the same.
A bevy of multibrand retailers will give the clearest view yet on the consumer mindset. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.