Retail

Canadian Retailer Hudson's Bay to Open Stores in Netherlands

Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Company says it plans to open up to 20 new stores in the Netherlands over the next two years, creating thousands of new jobs in a nation recently hit by the closure of a major chain of stores.
Saks Off 5th | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Associated Press

Hudson's Bay announced the expansion Tuesday, saying it will open both Hudson's Bay and Saks Off 5th stores.

The Toronto-headquartered company says its move should create some 2,500 jobs in the stores and a further 2,500 for construction workers and involve capital investment of some €300 million ($340 million).

Chairman Richard Baker says the move is a natural extension of Hudson's Bay's presence in neighboring Belgium.

The Dutch retail landscape was rattled late last year by the collapse of department store chain V&D.

