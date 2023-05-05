China Turnaround Challenge Dwarfs Adidas’ Yeezy Debacle

The Business of Fashion
The German sportswear giant hinted it could try to sell already produced sneakers from the collaboration, but predicted its first annual loss in over three decades.
Top of incoming CEO Bjørn Gulden’s in-tray will be dealing with unsold Yeezy inventory and reversing the brand’s steep decline in China.
The German sportswear giant’s partnership with Ye generated $1.7 billion in 2021, accounting for nearly 7 percent of its annual revenue. Now that the company has cut ties with the rapper, will it keep selling Yeezy designs?
Its viral cross-body bag and other TikTok favourites have helped the brand catch the attention of younger consumers. Now, the retailer wants to open more stores in the US and Europe.
American boutique chain Francesca’s has acquired Richer Poorer, a 13-year-old basics and loungewear brand, the companies told BoF Monday.
The contemporary label is on track to hit nearly $300 million in sales this year. Up next are stores and new wholesale accounts in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
Celebrities and TikTok influencers have dusted off another half-forgotten trend. What started as a rebellion against skinny jeans is taking some odd turns.