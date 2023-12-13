Farfetch Woes Worsened by Brands’ Distaste for Discounts

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut its rating for Farefetch’s debt to Caa2, deep in junk territory, and put the luxury marketplace on review for another downgrade.
This week BoF reported that Farfetch is seeking a ‘white knight’ to avoid collapse. A deal with Amazon could be the answer, writes Imran Amed.
The e-commerce giant is seeking a cash injection to avert a collapse that could send shockwaves across the fashion industry. So far nobody has come to the table and time is running out, but founder Jose Neves may yet have a move up his sleeve.
The expanding popularity of K-culture is helping South Korean brands and retailers like Musinsa gain global recognition, explains CEO in an interview for The State of Fashion 2024.
The State of Fashion 2024 explains why consumer volatility could trigger what’s known in supply chains circles as the “bullwhip effect,” in which small changes in demand can cause increasing large fluctuations upstream and downstream.
Wall Street says the $5.8 billion bid for the American department store chain comes below even the most conservative estimates for the value of Macy’s real estate properties alone.
Zara-owner Inditex’s earnings this week come as some analysts say the category’s best days are behind it.