default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Fossil Group Tops 3Q Forecasts

Fossil Group Inc. on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $103.7 million. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
Fossil's 'Wakefield' chronograph watch | Source: Fossil
By
  • Associated Press

TEXAS, United States — Fossil Group Inc. on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $103.7 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $894.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Analysts expected $878.5 million, according to Zacks.

Fossil Group expects full-year earnings to be $7 to $7.30 per share.

Fossil Group shares have dropped 14 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 10 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $103.55, a drop of 19 percent in the last 12 months.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023