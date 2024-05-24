Gildan’s Entire Board Resigns, Handing Victory to Activist Browning West

The Business of Fashion
Directors at the Canadian clothing manufacturer are trying to make the case they were justified in firing the longtime chief executive officer in December.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
As global travel flows return to pre-pandemic levels, luggage brand July is evolving its offering, placing the needs of new consumers at the centre of its strategy. BoF speaks to co-founder and director Athan Didaskalou to learn more.
Sales fell in the retailer’s first quarter, but were up at 50 stores where new ideas are being tested. CEO Tony Spring tells BoF he’s just getting started.
Central to global jewellery brand Pandora’s growth strategy is a creative process that leverages customer behaviour and more sustainable innovation. BoF hears from creative directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli to understand their ambitions.