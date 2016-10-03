High-End Retail Theft Ring Busted That Targeted Western US

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — San Francisco prosecutors say they have charged 16 people in a retail theft ring that stole more than $200,000 worth of clothing, purses and other merchandise from high-end stores such as Louis Vuitton and Salvatore Ferragamo.

The District Attorney's office announced the charges Monday and said 10 more people have been charged in other Western US cities where the group stole an additional $200,000 worth of merchandise, including Honolulu and Seattle.

Prosecutors said the group was responsible for dozens of thefts dating back to 2015.

Assistant District Attorney Frank Carrubba says the group in some cases sent as many as 10 or 12 people into a store with bags to grab as much merchandise possible before running out the door.