How Brands Can Choose the Right In-Store Technology

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Zara, Uniqlo and American Eagle are among those leaning on the technology for abilities like self-checkout and better inventory tracking, while more companies join the ‘cult of RFID’ each year.
Tools and services are helping fashion and beauty industries stem the billions of dollars they reportedly lose due to abandoned carts by taking the friction out of the checkout stage, online and off.
The last decade was the most transformative for retail since the rise of big-box stores in the 1980s. To drive traffic and better engage consumers, companies have tried out a number of different tactics. What were gimmicks and what stuck?
A potential US debt default threatens to spoil a surprisingly strong run by major retailers, which are seeing resilient consumer spending.
Reliable sizing, sweet-spot pricing and contemporary – but not faddish – styles are helping high street retailer stand out.
The fast fashion retailer reportedly raised funding this week at a lower valuation. But the e-commerce giant remains immensely popular — and may have some more tricks up its sleeves.
Menswear has a hot new category: signet rings, beaded bracelets and silver chains — a trend driven by shifting gender norms and the overall casualisation of fashion.