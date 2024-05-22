How Creative Direction at Pandora Is Evolving

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Sales fell in the retailer’s first quarter, but were up at 50 stores where new ideas are being tested. CEO Tony Spring tells BoF he’s just getting started.
Nike’s upcoming launch with WNBA star A’ja Wilson is the latest in a wave of sponsorship and endorsement deals capitalising on the growing popularity of the sport.
Gen-Z consumers are flaunting their knockoffs and imitations online. Social media experts say brands should play along.
Formed of five different agencies with complementing areas of expertise, Front Row partners with beauty, health, wellness, and consumer brands to accelerate their e-commerce growth. Here, its chief brand officer, Christopher Skinner, shares the challenges and opportunities in reaching new consumers.