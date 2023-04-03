How Matching Sets Took Over Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Demand for leggings and sweats may have peaked, but the pandemic’s comfort-first aesthetic is hardly dead. It’s simply mutating into something else: a yet-to-be-named category that incorporates stretch and softness into a staggering number of fashion staples, from trousers to jumpsuits.
The electric-pink hue has dominated fashion for the past year — thanks to a collusion of trends like Barbiecore and dopamine dressing, alongside major commitment from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino.
A cooldown in consumer spending hasn’t slowed momentum at luxury labels, fast fashion or off-price retailers. It’s brands stuck in the middle that are paying the price.
Vacation destinations are gearing up for another huge year, including the return of Chinese travelers for the first time since the pandemic. But whether tourists will splurge on fashion like they did last year is less clear.
A year into chairing the world’s biggest fashion retailer, Marta Ortega is trying to shake up Zara owner Inditex’s fast-fashion image and draw in more aspirational shoppers.
Demand for leggings and sweats may have peaked, but the pandemic’s comfort-first aesthetic is hardly dead. It’s simply mutating into something else: a yet-to-be-named category that incorporates stretch and softness into a staggering number of fashion staples, from trousers to jumpsuits.
A year after making a splash in the shapewear market, Yitty is expanding its product offering to underrepresented gender identities and ramping up its customer engagement efforts.