Indie Brands Are Making This Fashion’s Biggest Olympics Ever

Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.
From security checkpoints to spiking hotel prices, fashion brands are struggling to plan for the upcoming men’s and haute couture fashion weeks — and separate fact from fiction — in the lead-up to the 2024 Summer Games.
The production will take place on June 23rd on Place Vendôme and feature fashion content overseen by Carine Roitfeld, Ibrahim Kamara and fashion historian Alexandre Samson.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
The online fashion retailer plans to update China’s securities regulator on the change of the initial public offering venue and file with the London Stock Exchange as soon as this month, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
The company, under siege from Arkhouse Management Co. and Brigade Capital Management, doesn’t need the activists when it can be its own, writes Andrea Felsted.
As the German sportswear giant taps surging demand for its Samba and Gazelle sneakers, it’s also taking steps to spread its bets ahead of peak interest.
A profitable, multi-trillion dollar fashion industry populated with brands that generate minimal economic and environmental waste is within our reach, argues Lawrence Lenihan.