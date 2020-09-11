default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

J.C. Penney Posts Steep Sales Decline for Second Quarter

The American retailer reported sales of $1.39 billion in the period ended August 1, down from $2.51 billion a year earlier.
J.C. Penney Store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

PLANO, United States — J.C. Penney Co. sales plunged 45 percent in the second quarter as the department-store chain entered bankruptcy and struggled with an accelerated shift away from physical stores and the Covid-19 outbreak.

Net sales fell to $1.39 billion in the period ended August 1 from $2.51 billion a year earlier, the company reported in a regulatory filing Thursday.

The retailer’s lenders have agreed to team up with landlords Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners to buy the troubled company, which has struggled for years with changing consumer tastes and falling traffic at malls. The outbreak of the pandemic accelerated this trend and prompted its Chapter 11 filing in May.

The company reported $64 million in advisory fees and $50 million in debtor-in-possesion financing fees. Including gains related to the termination of leases, reorganisation costs totalled $108 million in the second quarter.

By Jonathan Roeder.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023