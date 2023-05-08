Lessons From LA’s Hottest Retail Destinations

The Business of Fashion
Creative experiences and a less-standardised approach to operations and design have helped iconic stores like Selfridges, Liberty and Le Bon Marché resist multi-brand retail’s decline.
For up-and-coming brands, a few small, cleverly designed stores in the right locations can have a bigger impact than a giant flagship
Rents plummeted during the pandemic, allowing brands to open thousands of new stores this year. But on the hottest streets, the deals are over and bidding wars have begun.
Amer Sports plans to scale its three largest companies, including tennis racket maker Wilson, into €1 billion sportswear megabrands by cutting back on wholesale and leaning into their fashion appeal, without altering their core product offerings.
The brand has begun its turnaround strategy led by China market head Adrian Siu, focussing on ‘hyperlocalisation’.
Its viral cross-body bag and other TikTok favourites have helped the brand catch the attention of younger consumers. Now, the retailer wants to open more stores in the US and Europe.
The contemporary label is on track to hit nearly $300 million in sales this year. Up next are stores and new wholesale accounts in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.