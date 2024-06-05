Lululemon Is at a Crossroads

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Like many companies in fashion and other industries, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department in 2020 it said would help improve its diversity and inclusion and create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former Black employees said things have only worsened since then.
Demand for leggings and sweats may have peaked, but the pandemic’s comfort-first aesthetic is hardly dead. It’s simply mutating into something else: a yet-to-be-named category that incorporates stretch and softness into a staggering number of fashion staples, from trousers to jumpsuits.
Alo Yoga has become a fashion favourite for its wellness-centric approach to athleisure. With Lululemon seeing sales growth slow, the Los Angeles-based Alo may have an opening.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
Nike and Adidas still dwarf the competition in the sportswear category. But a new report shows how their market share is being rapidly eaten away by a collective of newer brands, from On and Hoka to Arc’teryx and Salomon.
The fast-fashion brand is investing in new ways to engage shoppers as analysts expect sales growth to slow after a post-pandemic surge.
Experts say Mytheresa, Ssense and Moda Operandi have kept afloat in a challenged space by honing in on a particular consumer, curating their assortments and executing on retail basics. Still, the road ahead is tough, and the bigger they get, the harder it will be to sustain these strategies.
The activewear giant will test the recent run of stronger-than-expected earnings.