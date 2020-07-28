default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Men's Wearhouse Owner Likely to File for Bankruptcy in Third Quarter

Tailored Brands Inc. also announced plans earlier this month to close up to 500 stores and cut 20 percent of its corporate workforce.
Men's Wearhouse store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — Tailored Brands Inc. said on Monday it could consider filing for bankruptcy as soon as in the third quarter, as the Covid-19 crisis continues to pummel sales.

The Men's Wearhouse owner said a reduction in liquidity and failure to make an interest payment have raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern within a year.

Earlier this month, Houston, Texas-based Tailored Brands had said that it had identified up to 500 stores for closure over time and expected to cut 20 percent of its corporate workforce. The apparel retailer had said it was no longer in compliance with an NYSE-listing criteria.

Shares of the company, which also owns men's clothing store Jos. A. Bank, were down 9 percent at 54 cents in extended trading. They have fallen about 86 percent this year.

The coronavirus pandemic, which forced apparel retailers to limit operations to online and furlough employees, has added to Tailored Brands' woes, as it had already been struggling with competition from fast-fashion brands.

By Praveen Paramasivam; editor: Maju Samuel

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023