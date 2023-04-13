Do Sports Leagues Need ‘Creative Directors’?

The Business of Fashion
Fashion and football have a complicated history, but labels from Dior to Moncler now see major opportunities in the world’s most popular sport.
French footballing giant Paris Saint-Germain opened a new flagship store in New York last week, signalling its intention to become the sport’s first true fashion brand.
High-profile athletes used to make money by inking licensing deals with retailers that use their names on jerseys and shorts. Today, sports stars like Russell Westbrook and Megan Rapinoe are launching their own labels, with full financial and creative control.
The label founded by Lauren Chan will fold into the larger direct-to-consumer retailer and Chan will join the company as head of brand partnerships.
In an uncertain economy, brands must be as efficient as possible, protecting margins by eliminating non-essential costs, reducing SKUs and negotiating with suppliers.
Higher interest rates are forcing companies to make tough choices about what projects to pursue and where to make cuts.
Today’s luxury shoppers have high expectations for what experiential shopping needs to deliver, as a new report from BoF Insights, in partnership with upcoming shopping district Royalmount, reveals.