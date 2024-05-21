Why Women’s Basketball Stars Are Finally Getting Big Sneaker Deals

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
Gen-Z consumers are flaunting their knockoffs and imitations online. Social media experts say brands should play along.
Formed of five different agencies with complementing areas of expertise, Front Row partners with beauty, health, wellness, and consumer brands to accelerate their e-commerce growth. Here, its chief brand officer, Christopher Skinner, shares the challenges and opportunities in reaching new consumers.
Earnings season kicks into high gear, with companies riding high and plumbing new lows reporting.
The Japanese apparel chain will be launching its sister brand GU in the US later this year, targeting younger consumers with lower prices and a curated selection of trendy wares.