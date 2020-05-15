default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Nike Warns of Fourth-Quarter Hit From Store Closures

The sportswear giant is boosting e-commerce capabilities to address increased online orders.
Nike store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

BEAVERTON, United States — Nike Inc said on Thursday store closures across the globe will hurt its retail and wholesales businesses in the fourth quarter, even as it ramps up its e-commerce capabilities to address increased online orders amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sportswear maker forecast a hit to its fourth-quarter financials in all the geographies where its products are sold, as only 5 percent to 40 percent of Nike-owned stores are open there.

However, the company said all Nike-owned stores are open in China, while more than 95 percent are open in South Korea, some with reduced hours. It added that traffic remains below prior year levels.

The company also said it is seeing increased new member acquisitions and the strong digital demand is partly offsetting declines in its owned stores and wholesale channel.

Nike has been reopening stores in more than 15 countries including Germany, France, Brazil and the United States.

Shares of the company fell marginally in extended trading.

By Praveen Paramasivam; editor: Shailesh Kuber.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023