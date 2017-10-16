default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Nordstrom Pauses Search for Buyout Partner

The Nordstrom family is no longer actively looking to close on a sale this year but will resume after the holiday season ends.
Nordstrom | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Associated Press

SEATTLE, United StatesNordstrom is halting, at least temporarily, the search for a buyer.

Shares tumbled 5 percent at the opening bell Monday.

The retailer said in a regulatory filing that several members of the Nordstrom family told the company's special committee that they are suspending actively looking to close on a sale this year. The company will again be looking into a possible deal after the holiday season ends.

In June, Nordstrom Inc. announced that members of the Nordstrom family including co-presidents Blake, Peter and Erik Nordstrom were considering making an offer to buy out the 70 percent of the department store's stock they don't already own.

