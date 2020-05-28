default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Nordstrom Sales Plunge Nearly 40% in Quarterly Sales

Digital sales rose only 5 percent in the same period.
Pedestrians pass in front of Nordstrom in New York | Source: Getty
By
  • Reuters

SEATTLE, United States — Department store chain Nordstrom Inc on Thursday reported a nearly 40 percent slump in quarterly sales, as lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut stores.

Retailers are reeling from the impact of the coronavirus crisis, with Nordstrom rivals J.C. Penney, J.Crew and Neiman Marcus all having recently filed for bankruptcy due to mounting losses as the pandemic limited most businesses to their apps and websites.

Nordstrom said digital sales rose 5 percent to $1.1 billion in the first quarter ended May 2. However, total net sales dropped to $2.03 billion from $3.35 billion.

Net loss came in at $521 million, or $3.33 per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, compared with a profit of $37 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said store closures and restructuring led to a $173 million charge, which was slightly offset by credits from the government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Earlier this month, Nordstrom said it was closing 16 of its 116 full-line stores in the United States to save cash.

By Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; editor: Aditya Soni

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023