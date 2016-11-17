Perry Ellis reports 3Q loss

MIAMI, United States — Perry Ellis International on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $5.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $194 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.8 million.

Perry Ellis expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $885 million to $890 million.

Perry Ellis shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24 percent in the last 12 months.