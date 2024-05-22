Promising Signs for Macy’s Turnaround

The Business of Fashion
Nordstrom, Tod’s and L’Occitane are all pushing for privatisation. Ultimately, their fate will not be determined by whether they are under the scrutiny of public investors.
New CEO Tony Spring’s plan to shutter stores and improve products echoes previous efforts for revitalisation. To pull it off this time, the retailer must deliver transformational changes in the shopping experience.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
Central to global jewellery brand Pandora’s growth strategy is a creative process that leverages customer behaviour and more sustainable innovation. BoF hears from creative directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli to understand their ambitions.
Nike’s upcoming launch with WNBA star A’ja Wilson is the latest in a wave of sponsorship and endorsement deals capitalising on the growing popularity of the sport.
Gen-Z consumers are flaunting their knockoffs and imitations online. Social media experts say brands should play along.
Formed of five different agencies with complementing areas of expertise, Front Row partners with beauty, health, wellness, and consumer brands to accelerate their e-commerce growth. Here, its chief brand officer, Christopher Skinner, shares the challenges and opportunities in reaching new consumers.