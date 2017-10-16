default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Rent the Runway Introduces Lower Price Subscription Plan

At $89 per month, 'RTR Update' will aim to attract more millennial consumers to the clothing rental service.
Rent the Runway store | Source: Rent the Runway
By
  • Associated Press

NEW YORK, United States — Rent the Runway is adding a less expensive option for its fashion rental service.

The company, founded in 2009, said Monday that will offer a service called RTR Update, which will cost $89 per month and will include four fashion pieces delivered from more than 200 top brands, including Milly and Tory Burch.

RTR Unlimited customers get access to more than 500 top designer brands including Derek Lam and Proenza Schouler. They can rent four items at a time and exchange and choose new items as many times as they like. But the price for that service will increase to $159 per month for new members, up from $139. Existing RTR Unlimited members get to keep the original price.

By Anne D'Innocenzio.
