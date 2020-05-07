default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Report: Inditex to Reopen Stores in Spain Following Coronavirus Shutdown

The Zara owner will open several of its smaller stores as the Spanish government eases some lockdown restrictions, according to a source close to the company.
Zara store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

MADRID, Spain — Zara-owner Inditex will reopen some of its smaller stores in Spain on Thursday, a source close to the company said, as part of a gradual reopening of the store network in its home market where shops have been shuttered for more than seven weeks.

Spain accounts for the fashion retailer's largest network of stores by far, and the country accounts for nearly 16 percent of group sales. Inditex has a stable of eight brands from Massimo Dutti to Pull & Bear, including the Zara Home homeware label.

Spain imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe on March 14 as it sought to control one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus globally, killing more than 25,000.

The government has started to relax the terms of the lockdown, allowing small businesses like hairdressers and shops to open this week, with restrictions.

By Sonya Dowsett; editor: Matthew Lewis

Voices 2023