default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Report: Rent the Runway Nears Funding Below Last $1 Billion Value

The fashion rental company is said to be seeking at least $25 million in a funding round, which would value the startup at about $750 million.
Rent the Runway's boutique in Neiman Marcus's San Francisco store | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Bloomberg

NEW YORK, United States — Rent the Runway Inc. is close to raising new funding that would value the fashion start-up below its previous $1 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest company to offer a discount to private investors as the pandemic ravages retailers.

New York-based Rent the Runway is seeking at least $25 million in a funding round led by T. Rowe Price Group Inc., which would value the start-up at about $750 million, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The company’s plans aren’t final and may still change, the people said.

T. Rowe Price first invested in Rent the Runway last year as part of a $125 million round that valued the company at $1 billion. That fundraising round was co-led by Franklin Templeton Investments and Bain Capital Ventures.

A representative for Rent the Runway declined to comment on the funding round. T. Rowe Price declined to comment.

Start-ups around the world have been trying to shore up funds and cutting jobs to survive the current economic uncertainty. A technology start-up serving the logistics industry, Samsara Networks Inc., saw its valuation shrink by almost $1 billion to $5.4 billion in a new funding round. Zeus Living Inc., a corporate-housing start-up backed by Airbnb Inc., raised money at roughly half the valuation it commanded five months ago.

Started in 2009 by Jennifer Hyman and Jenny Fleiss as a way for women to rent dresses for occasions like weddings, Rent the Runway expanded to everyday wear through subscriptions that allow members to fill their wardrobes with outfits for the work week.

All of the company’s brick-and-mortar locations are currently closed as non-essential business remain shuttered in many US states, according to its website.

Rent the Runway was plagued by service disruptions last year, ending up offering cash and refunds to customers who had orders canceled due to supply chain issues.

By Katie Roof

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023