default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Research Groups Predict Robust Online Holiday Shopping

ComScore predicts online spending on Cyber Monday will jump to $3.5 billion from $3.12 billion last year.
By
  • Associated Press

NEW YORK, United States — After a tumultuous presidential election, will Americans be ready to shop for the holidays? Research firms are predicting robust growth for online shopping, at least.

ComScore predicts online spending on Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday and is typically the busiest day of the year for online shopping, will jump to $3.5 billion from $3.12 billion last year.

The firm's preliminary holiday shopping forecast is for sales to rise as much as 19 percent to $81 billion.

Aside from a dip the day after the election, there are no signs that shoppers' appetite for spending has been seriously weakened, said comScore analyst Andrew Lipsman

"It seems to be mostly isolated to the immediate effect," he said.

Another firm, Adobe Digital Insights, predicts that online sales will increase 11 percent to $91.6 billion this holiday season.

About 17 percent of holiday spending is done online. Overall, the National Retail Federation, based in Washington, D.C., is forecasting holiday sales for the November and December period to rise 3.6 percent to $655.8 billion, better than the 3 percent growth seen in the year-ago period.

By Mae Anderson.

Related Articles:

US Holiday Sales to Grow, But Big Chains Getting Smaller Piece ]

In This Article
Topics
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023