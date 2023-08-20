The Asian Retailer Outgunning Amazon and Walmart in South Africa

The Business of Fashion
Fast-fashion giant Shein spent $600,000 on US lobbying efforts in the second quarter as it continues to face questions from lawmakers about forced labor and its opaque supply chain.
A bevy of multibrand retailers will give the clearest view yet on the consumer mindset. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
While the rest of fashion contends with uneven demand, off-price chains like T.J.Maxx and Ross Stores have proved to be a bright spot.
Farfetch reported disappointing sales and lowered its outlook for the rest of the year. Its own brands, including Off-White and a Reebok license, were hardest hit.
A giant investment from Softbank in 2021 turbocharged expansion plans at Vuori, which is now eyeing global expansion and a takeover of its customers’ closets. But Lululemon, Nike and a host of direct-to-consumer competitors stand in its way.