Shein’s Pre-IPO Charm Offensive Hits Roadblocks in Europe

The public listing could value the Chinese ultra fast fashion player at about $64 billion.
The import tax exemption, officials argue, allows the companies to undercut rivals and avoid customs inspections of their products.
The online fashion retailer plans to update China’s securities regulator on the change of the initial public offering venue and file with the London Stock Exchange as soon as this month, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
The UK has also failed to benefit from a boom in online goods sales in the EU since 2019, according to a new study that shows the extent to which complex regulations have deterred firms from sending goods across the Channel.
When the company reports earnings today, analysts expect another quarter of slowing growth. The question is whether Lululemon’s ongoing slowdown is temporary or a sign that the brand is trapped in a downward spiral.
Nike and Adidas still dwarf the competition in the sportswear category. But a new report shows how their market share is being rapidly eaten away by a collective of newer brands, from On and Hoka to Arc’teryx and Salomon.
The fast-fashion brand is investing in new ways to engage shoppers as analysts expect sales growth to slow after a post-pandemic surge.