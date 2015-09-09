South Korea Exporters Look for Boost From Cosmetics Shipments

The Business of Fashion
Theory, the New York-based contemporary fashion brand owned by Japanese conglomerate Fast Retailing, has appointed Marco Gentile to be its new chief executive officer for the UK and Europe.
Fashion may always be chasing the next big thing, but in the sneaker market, decades-old styles dominate, which experts attribute to forces like nostalgia, the rise of hip-hop, risk-averse business strategies and a cultural obsession with recycling intellectual property.
The end of back-to-school season puts the focus on all-important holiday sales. Mixed signals on consumer spending make forecasters’ jobs even more complicated than usual. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
The England goalkeeper Mary Earps’ penalty save in the Women’s World Cup final was one of the most nail-biting moments of the tournament, and there was a public outcry from fans when Nike refused to sell replicas of her green jersey.