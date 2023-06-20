SuperSolid Studio to Launch Brand Incubator at Paris Fashion Week

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In just six years since graduating from Central Saint Martins, the Nigerian-British creative has attracted deals with Yeezy, New Balance and Dover Street Market for her transgressive “burglarwear” aesthetic. Now, she’s getting ready to reintroduce her label on fashion’s biggest stage.
The Paris men’s week show is expected to play a major role in LVMH’s plan to turn its biggest label into a “cultural brand.” That, plus what else to watch for this week.
For storied but faded labels, reissuing archival styles with modern twists is the easy part. Long-term revival requires intensive internal reorganisation.
New-York based streetwear giant Supreme generated revenues of $523.1 million for the year ended March 2023, down from $561.5 million in the same period the year before, according to parent company VF. Corp’s annual report. Net income also decreased to $64.8 million, down from $82.4 million the year before.
The online marketplace favoured by models and influencers has been a brick-and-mortar retail holdout, but its newest storefront could change that.
Retailers have long regarded the e-commerce behemoth as an existential threat, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the benefits of selling on the platform — especially when a sales boost is badly needed.