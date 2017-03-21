default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Target Celebrates Stretch Marks in New Swimwear Campaign

The move follows Target and other retailers' increasing focus on embracing all body types and bolstering their offerings of plus-size clothing in fashion collections.
Target's new swimwear campaign featuring body activist Denise Bidot | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Associated Press

NEW YORK, United States — Target is celebrating the stretch mark as a thing of beauty. The chain has launched a swimwear campaign on social media that features four models in unretouched images as it promotes a focus on inclusivity.

Social media star Megan Batoon, pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, model and body activist Denise Bidot and TV host and model Kamie Crawford star in the ad that features one-piece and two-piece suits.

The move follows Target and other retailers' increasing focus on embracing all body types and bolstering their offerings of plus-size clothing in fashion collections.

Minneapolis-based Target says it wanted to take an approach to swimwear that shows women in all their beauty — stretchmarks and all.

By Anne D'Innocenzio.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023