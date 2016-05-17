Target Names Nordstrom Exec as Chief Merchandising Officer

NEW YORK, United States — Target is poaching Nordstrom for its new chief merchandising officer, a crucial position and the one who determines what appears on store shelves.

Mark Tritton, was president of Nordstrom Product Group where he oversaw the merchandising and design of more than 50 private brands.

Tritton will report to chief executive officer Brian Cornell and Jason Goldberger, the president of Target.com. The company on Tuesday also named Goldberger to the new position of chief digital officer.

Tritton fills the hole left by Kathryn Tesija, who stepped aside almost a year ago and left the company this spring.

The appointments are the latest in a string of leadership changes as Cornell overhauls Target's operations in a very tough retail environment.

Target Corp. reports first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Wednesday.

By Anne D'innocenzio.