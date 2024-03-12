The Cool-Girl Label Shaking Up Bridal

The Business of Fashion
After a year of postponements and cancellations, expect a wedding boom this summer. Brands are updating their strategies to cater to brides buying multiple dresses and shopping online.
Apps that let shoppers scan themselves and customise products to their precise measurements haven’t revolutionised the way we buy basics like T-shirts and jeans, but one company thinks bridal wear’s characteristics make it the perfect fit for the technology.
Vogue’s viral wedding coverage has ignited a new wave of interest in all things ‘I do’ for fashion-focussed publications. Brides, in turn, are hiring publicists, stylists and more in hopes of getting the royal wedding treatment.
FC Barcelona may take its on-field kit and fan merchandise in-house after falling out with Nike. Football industry executives and rival sportswear brands will be watching its next moves closely.
Informa Markets Fashion has transitioned to Mmgnet Group and launched Mmgnet, its new parent brand, as the company innovates and expands its business model. Building on its heritage as a fashion industry connector, Mmgnet is an insights and inspiration resource for executives and stakeholders. BoF learns more from president Kelly Helfman and vice president of marketing, Teodora Nicolae.
Investors want Zara owner Inditex to follow rivals H&M and Primark in making its full list of suppliers public so they can better assess any supply chain risks.
In the latest blow to the luxury e-commerce sector, the embattled Matches is closing down just over two months after being acquired by Frasers Group as relationships with brands have reportedly soured.