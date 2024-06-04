The Rise of Sportswear’s Challenger Brands, in Four Charts

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
When the American sportswear retailer announced the return of its controversial founder as CEO Wednesday, investors were perplexed. BoF unpacks why Plank may be back — and the challenges that lie ahead in his bid to transform its fortunes.
Nike is experiencing its worst slump in a decade, even as its competitors thrive. Insiders, athletes and fans pin the blame on changes made over the last few years that led to stalling innovation, disruptive restructurings and uninspired marketing.
After discounting its listing, the sportswear group, which also owns Arc’teryx and Wilson, became the latest big fashion company to confront the tepid US IPO market.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
The fast-fashion brand is investing in new ways to engage shoppers as analysts expect sales growth to slow after a post-pandemic surge.
Experts say Mytheresa, Ssense and Moda Operandi have kept afloat in a challenged space by honing in on a particular consumer, curating their assortments and executing on retail basics. Still, the road ahead is tough, and the bigger they get, the harder it will be to sustain these strategies.
The activewear giant will test the recent run of stronger-than-expected earnings.
The Spanish footballer joins BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss how he developed his strong sense of personal style and shares his plans for the launch of his new label Gospel Estudios.