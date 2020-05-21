default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

TJ Maxx Says Sales Recovering After Coronavirus Slump

The off-price chain is better positioned than some of its department store competitors.
Off-price retailer TJ Maxx | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — TJ Maxx said it was seeing very strong sales at its stores reopened post-coronavirus lockdowns, offering hope of a swift recovery after a huge quarterly loss due to closures and a resulting decline in sales, sending its shares up 6 percent on Thursday.

The discount chain is seen as among the better-positioned retailers as its value-priced goods are attractive to shoppers looking to save money in the face of increased uncertainty about jobs and household finances.

"Although it's still early and the retail environment remains uncertain, we have been encouraged with the very strong sales we have seen with our initial reopenings," Chief Executive Officer Ernie Herrman said. "We believe this very strong start speaks to our compelling value proposition and the appeal of our treasure-hunt shopping experience, as well as pent-up demand."

TJX Companies, the parent company, said it has reopened more than 1,600 of its about 4,500 stores worldwide.

MKM Partners Analyst Roxanne Meyer said TJX's sales update was a sharp contrast to what other mall-based retailers have said.

"We think TJX traffic disproportionately benefits from its off-mall, high traffic locations as well as its cult-like customer following."

In contrast, department store chains, including J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus, that have been through recessions and economic uncertainties in the past were forced to seek bankruptcy protection as losses mount and mall traffic declines.

TJX in March halted both online and offline operations to prevent its employees from catching Covid-19.

It said there will be no dividend for the first quarter and also does not expect to pay any in the current quarter.

For the quarter ended May 2, net sales fell 52.5 percent to $4.41 billion. Net loss came in at $887.5 million, or 74 cents per share.

By: Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editor: Shinjini Ganguli

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023