UK Clothing Sales to EU Plummet as Brexit Red Tape Deters Exporters

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Some companies, such as Finnish outdoor retailer Scandinavia Outdoor, say they are suspending shipping to Great Britain following Brexit tax changes
Brexit and Covid-19 have proved a double blow for the fashion capital. Some creatives are localising production, while others are looking outside the UK for solutions.
The rise in shop prices slowed to 0.6 percent in the first week of May, its lowest since the end of 2021, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.
When the company reports earnings today, analysts expect another quarter of slowing growth. The question is whether Lululemon’s ongoing slowdown is temporary or a sign that the brand is trapped in a downward spiral.
Nike and Adidas still dwarf the competition in the sportswear category. But a new report shows how their market share is being rapidly eaten away by a collective of newer brands, from On and Hoka to Arc’teryx and Salomon.
The fast-fashion brand is investing in new ways to engage shoppers as analysts expect sales growth to slow after a post-pandemic surge.
Experts say Mytheresa, Ssense and Moda Operandi have kept afloat in a challenged space by honing in on a particular consumer, curating their assortments and executing on retail basics. Still, the road ahead is tough, and the bigger they get, the harder it will be to sustain these strategies.