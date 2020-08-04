default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Uniqlo's July Sales Are Up 4% Amid Demand for Loungewear

Analysts predict the Japanese retailer's focus on practical, everyday clothes could help it weather the coronavirus downturn better than its global peers.
Uniqlo store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

TOKYO, Japan — Casual fashion brand Uniqlo's Japanese same-store sales rose 4 percent year on year in July as consumers stocked up on comfortable "stay at home" clothes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, its owner, Fast Retailing Co Ltd., said on Tuesday.

The 4 percent rise in domestic same-store sales, including online purchases, followed a 26 percent jump in June, which came after a three-month slump when the coronavirus outbreak kept shoppers at home and tourists away.

"Stay at home demand" lifted July sales, with items such as stretchy jogging pants and oversized T-shirts proving popular, the company said.

Analysts have said Uniqlo's focus on practical, everyday clothes rather than more on-trend fashion may help it weather the coronavirus downturn better than global peers.

By Ritsuko Ando; editor: Robert Birsel

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023