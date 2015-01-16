Uniqlo Steps Up Controls on China Suppliers

TOKYO, Japan — Japanese fashion giant Fast Retailing Co. is tightening controls on treatment of workers at key suppliers' factories in China following complaints by labor rights groups.

Members of two labor rights groups said Friday they are planning meetings next week with representatives of the company, which makes popular Uniqlo brand clothing.

Fast Retailing issued a statement Thursday saying it would take action to ensure fair payment and accounting of working hours, curb excess overtime and improve conditions on factory floors of its suppliers in response to the complaints.

A representative of Hong Kong-based labor monitoring group Students & Scholars Against Corporate Misbehavior, or SACOM, said the group would follow up to see how the plans are implemented. The group also plans investigations of other factories in China making products for Uniqlo.