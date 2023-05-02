Veronica Beard Is a Hit in the US. Will Its Formula Work Globally Too?

The Business of Fashion
For the first time in a decade, Diane von Furstenberg is operating in the black. It’s a feat made possible by cutting overall production by half under the brand’s new CEO, Gabby Hirata.
At a time when the lifecycle of a brand can be short as an Instagram Story, the New York-based label is building a sustainable business.
For most of its first two decades, Farm Rio was little known outside its native Brazil. But since entering the US in 2019, the dressmaker has made a splash in contemporary womenswear, with sales reaching $50 million in its new market last year. Next up: Europe.
American boutique chain Francesca’s has acquired Richer Poorer, a 13-year-old basics and loungewear brand, the companies told BoF Monday.
Celebrities and TikTok influencers have dusted off another half-forgotten trend. What started as a rebellion against skinny jeans is taking some odd turns.
The licensing group — which also owns Brooks Brothers and Juicy Couture, among others — will have a majority stake in a new Vince entity, with will license the brand back to Vince to operate its existing wholesale, retail and online business.
From Coachella to Paramount’s hit TV show Yellowstone, the Western look has become ubiquitous in mainstream culture. The trend, stakeholders say, was driven by the pandemic and shifting political views.