Authentic Brands Group Acquires Vince IP

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
"Jill Granoff, the chief executive officer of Vince Holding Corp. who took the high-end sportswear company public nearly two years ago, has
The contemporary brand, owned by Vince Holding Corp., has extended its rental subscription service, Vince Unfold, to male customers, the company
"Like many apparel brands, Vince has had a tumultuous past couple of years. After going public in 2013, the brand has seen a revolving door of
From Coachella to Paramount’s hit TV show Yellowstone, the Western look has become ubiquitous in mainstream culture. The trend, stakeholders say, was driven by the pandemic and shifting political views.
The brand will cut as many as 50 jobs as it moves its headquarters from London to Switzerland.
Major League Soccer tapped streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade to be its creative advisor, hoping his cultural cachet will make the sport more popular in the US.