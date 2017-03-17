default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Wal-Mart Buys Online Clothing Seller ModCloth

Wal-Mart has been making a big push to pick up smaller online brands as it tries to make headway against Amazon.
Walmart store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  Associated Press

NEW YORK, United States — Wal-Mart says it bought trendy online clothing seller ModCloth.

The company declined to specify the price on the deal that closed Friday, saying only that it was in the same range as its previous two purchases of online businesses. Those were $51 million and $70 million.

Wal-Mart has been making a big push to pick up smaller online brands as it tries to make headway against Amazon. It spent more than $3 billion for upstart Jet.com last year. Since that time it has purchased other smaller companies, including online footwear retailer ShoeBuy.com and the outdoor gear seller Moosejaw.

But winning over ModCloth's customers, who are fans of its vintage-inspired patterned dresses and inclusive sizing, may be a challenge. Many devoted shoppers have expressed sharp disappointment on social media.

