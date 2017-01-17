default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Wal-Mart to Add 10,000 Retail Jobs in the US

The company plans $6.8 billion in capital investments in the US in the coming fiscal year.
By
  • Associated Press

NEW YORK, United States — Wal-Mart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the US as it opens new stores and expands existing locations.

The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that there will also be about 24,000 construction jobs generated by its expansion plans.

There will be 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations, according to Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

The company plans $6.8 billion in capital investments in the US in the coming fiscal year, which begins on February 1. The investments include construction and remodelling of stores, clubs and distribution centres, and the expansion of new services such as online grocery pickup.

Wal-Mart currently has 11,593 stores in 28 countries. The Bentonville, Arkansas, company has continued to pour money into its e-commerce and improving its stores. The chain saw its online sales improve in the third-quarter and profit beat Wall Street's expectations. It also raised the low end of its full-year profit outlook.

Last week Amazon announced that it would add 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months. Amazon said Thursday its US workforce has grown from 30,000 in 2011, to more than 180,000 by the end of this year. By comparison, Walmart employs about 2.4 million people worldwide, including 1.5 million in the US.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023